Khuli Kachehri for traders' community held at Gorgathri

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Capital City Police here on Wednesday held a Khuli Kachehri (open court) at Tehsil Gorghathri where spot directives on some applications of traders' community were issued by SSP Operation Yasir Afridi.

Besides SSP Operations Yasir Afridi, the event was attended by SP City Ateeq Shah, senior officers of Peshawar Police and representatives of traders in substantial numbers.

The SSP said traders' community play key role in progress and development of the country and assured to address all their genuine problems.

While appreciating cooperation of businessmen and traders' community, Yasir Afridi said that protection of lives and properties of the masses was the top priority of police and every efforts would be made to help citizenry at times of need.

He said rider-squad and police patrolling in city were increased against crimes especially selling of ice-drugs.

He heard the traders' complaints and issued spot orders on some applications put forward by the shopkeepers. Later SSP Operations inaugurated the Ladies Police Desk at Shaheen Bazaar for facilitation of women shoppers.