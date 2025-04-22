Open Menu

Khuli Kachehri Held At Circuit House Sanghar

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2025 | 10:28 PM

On the instructions of Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Sohail Ahmed Rajput (Sitara-e-Imtiaz), an open court (Khuli katcheri) was held at the Circuit House Sanghar under the chairmanship of Regional Director Sindh Ombudsman Sanghar Ghulam Shabbir Memon. Officers from all major departments participated in the event

A large number of citizens attended the event and presented their concerns related to essential services such as water, electricity, education, healthcare and other basic facilities.

Taking immediate notice of certain complaints, the Regional Director issued on-the-spot directives for action, while in several cases, relevant departments were directed to resolve the issues promptly after receiving forwarded complaints.

Speaking on the occasion, the Regional Director stated that the Ombudsman’s office was committed to delivering justice to the people, and such initiatives aim to resolve public grievances at their doorstep.

In response to a complaint from 34 students of Higher Secondary school Jhol, the Intermediate board Mirpurkhas issued matriculation pacca certificates, which were handed over to the students during the session.

The khuli katcheri was attended by Assistant Commissioner Sinjhoro Javeria Ashraf, District Health Officer Dr. Daulat Jamali, Civil Surgeon Dr. Aftab Azam Siriewal, Taluka Education Officer Secondary Khipro Shabbir Hingorjo and other key officials.

During the event, citizens from remote areas of the district expressed their gratitude for the resolution of their long-standing issues.

