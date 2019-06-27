UrduPoint.com
Khuli Kachehri Held At NAB Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :In compliance with Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) initiative, Zero Tolerance against Corruption, the Director General of NAB Karachi along with his team conducted Khuli Kachehri (Public Hearing) by receiving complaints from general public, at NAB Karachi between 11 am and 01 pm.

A large number of complainants submitted their applications regarding land frauds, committed by the officials in connivance with private persons, said a statement on Thursday.

A number of people also lodged their complaints against some Cooperative Societies Managements.

The Director General issued orders for complaint verification (CV) against various departments for initiation of prompt actions as per NAB 1999 on the spot.

The complaints were filed against Pakistan Post Office Cooperative Society, Irrigation Department Sindh, Soudagran Housing Society, Sindh Land & Revenue Department, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and Karachi Development Authority.

The Director General also transferred complaints which did not come under the ambit of NAB to departments concerned with the directions to resolve grievances of complainants according to law.

He appreciated the overwhelming response of general public, which he said, was a sign of trust of public in the performance and delivery by NAB in its efforts against corruption.

Khuli Kutchehri will also be conducted on every last Thursday of every month at NAB office.

However, for those members of public, who cannot attend khuli Kutchehri can send their complaints via email on sindh@nab.gov.pk and 021-111-622-622, Fax on 02199207949 or personally or via post at PRCS Building Cantt Karachi.

