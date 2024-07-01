Khuli Kachehri held in Kotli Satian

A Khuli Kachehri (open court) to redress citizens complaints regarding revenue was conducted in Lahtrar, Kotli Satian

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) A Khuli Kachehri (open court) to redress citizens complaints regarding revenue was conducted in Lahtrar, Kotli Satian.

Assistant Commissioner Kotli Satian Dr. Muhammad Anas Saeed listened to the problems of the people in the open court and issued on the spot orders to relevant quarters for immediate implementation.

According to the details, under the direction of the Punjab government, the open court was held at Union Council Lahtrar in which a large number of people from the adjacent areas participated.

The assistant commissioner on the occasion said that the Tehsil administration was trying to solve revenue problems of the people immediately. The task of the administration is to create convenience for the people, he added.

He further reiterated the commitment of the local administration to continue facilitating the people for their issues regarding revenue.