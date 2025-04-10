Open Menu

Khuli Kachehri Held In SNGPL To Resolve Customers' Complaints

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2025 | 09:33 PM

The District Administration organized a Khuli Katchery to resolve costumers' complaints regarding Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited(SNGPL) on Thursday at the office of the Assistant Commissioner, Headquarters, DIKhan

The session was chaired by Assistant Commissioner Headquarters DIKhan, Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi,and was attended by Executive Engineer Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited(SNGPL) Shehzad Ahmed as well as staff of SNGPL and general public, including local residents from various neighborhoods.

The session was chaired by Assistant Commissioner Headquarters DIKhan, Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi,and was attended by Executive Engineer Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited(SNGPL) Shehzad Ahmed as well as staff of SNGPL and general public, including local residents from various neighborhoods.

Citizens and media presented their grievances related to gas supply issues, load shedding issues, new connection issues, low pressure, safety hazards and usage of compressors related dangers.

The Assistant Commissioner DIKhan listened the grievances and directed the SNGPL officers present to take immediate action on the complaints. Complaints were resolved on the spot and efforts for improvements in the system would continue.

