Khuli Kachehri Held In Tando Adam To Address Public Grievances On Federal Ombudsman’s Orders
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2025 | 06:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) On the directives of the Federal Ombudsman Aijaz Ahmad Qureshi, an open court (Khuli Kachehri) was held in Tando Adam by the Associate Advisor at the Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman Mirpurkhas Engr Muhammad Arif. The event aimed to resolve public complaints and raise awareness among citizens.
During the session, residents submitted complaints against various federal departments including HESCO, Sui Southern Gas Company, NADRA and others. Several grievances were addressed on the spot, while in other cases, relevant officials and complainants were summoned to the office for further proceedings.
Talking to “APP” Engr Muhammad Arif stated that the Federal Ombudsman’s office was committed to taking all possible measures for the resolution of public issues.
He emphasized that any citizen can file a complaint against a federal institution on plain paper, and it will be addressed promptly and free of charge.
The open court was attended by Assistant Commissioner Tando Adam Hunain Tariq Shahani, Executive Engr HESCO Ghayasuddin Shaikh, RO HESCO Asif Ali Channa, In-charge SSGC Syed Hubdar Ali Shah, DSP Tando Adam Abdul Sattar Gurgej, NADRA In-charge Shahid Hussain Halepoto, Assistant Director of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Faisal Gujjar and Vice Chairman of Tando Adam Municipal Committee Malik Zulfiqar along with a large number of citizens and officials from other departments.
