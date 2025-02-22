Open Menu

Khuli Kachehri Held To Address Women’s Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2025 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) In line with the directives of the provincial government, the district administration of Peshawar organized an open court at the Archives and library Hall to address issues faced by women. The session aimed to resolve complaints filed by women with the Provincial Ombudsman and ensure timely justice.

The event was attended by Provincial Ombudsman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rakhshanda Naz, Assistant Commissioner Mattani Ayesha Tahir, Additional Assistant Commissioner Mattani Azimullah, Additional Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Zulfiqar Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner (General) Engineer Misbah Waheed, Tehsildars, revenue officials, and a large number of women, alongside officers from relevant departments.

During the session, women presented their grievances, including property and inheritance disputes, harassment cases, challenges in government offices, and other legal issues. The district administration and Provincial Ombudsman listened to the complaints and issued immediate directives for resolution.

Provincial Ombudsman Rakhshanda Naz praised the district administration for organizing the open court, emphasizing the importance of such initiatives in addressing women’s issues. She highlighted that providing prompt and effective justice to women remains a top priority for the government.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Mattani stated that, under the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Sarmad Saleem Akram, further measures will be taken to ensure timely justice for women. She reiterated the administration’s commitment to protecting women’s rights and resolving their complaints swiftly.

Women participants appreciated the efforts of the district administration and the Provincial Ombudsman, expressing hope for immediate and effective action on their issues.

The district administration of Peshawar reaffirmed its commitment to addressing public concerns and announced that similar sessions will be organized in the future to ensure the prompt resolution of citizens’ problems.

