'Khuli Kachehri' held to resolve revenue-related issues of citizens

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration on Wednesday held a 'Khuli Kachehri' (open court) for resolving problems of people pertaining to the revenue department.

The Revenue Darbar was presided over by Additional Deputy Commissioner(ADC) General Tanvir Khan. Assistant Commissioner Tank Amin Ullah Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Jamshad Alam Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Shohab Khan and revenue officials were present on the occasion.

The ADC said that the forum was being held in line with directives of the provincial government to address the problems of masses at their doorstep.

A large number of people attended the Darbar wherein they raised several issues pertaining to the revenue department including land transfers, Fard, registry, domicile and accuracy of land documents etc.

The ADC listened to the problems and directed the revenue officials to take immediate steps for resolution of problems which were highlighted during the forum.

He said that district administration was working on several fronts to extend relief to people by addressing their problems at earliest and added that relevant officials of departments had been mobilized to further improve service delivery.

He also directed the revenue staff to politely deal with the applicants.