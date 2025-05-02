Open Menu

"Khuli Kachehri" Organized To Redress Pubic Issues At Doosteps

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2025 | 02:40 PM

"Khuli Kachehri" organized to redress pubic issues at doosteps

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Akram Chitrali on Friday held an open court (Khuli Kachehri) in his office and directly met the citizens and listened to their problems, complaints and suggestions.

The officers of various government departments were also present on the occasion so that instructions could be issued on the spot for immediate resolution of public problems.

The deputy commissioner directed all the concerned institutions to take every step in providing immediate relief to the people on priority .

He reiterated the resolve that the provincial government was taking all possible steps for the welfare of the people and considered the resolution of public problems as its top priority.

