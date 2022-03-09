Khuli Kachehris held to facilitate people

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Shehzad Khan Bangash Wednesday said that Khuli Kachehri aimed to facilitate the general public in access to government offices and resolve their problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Shehzad Khan Bangash Wednesday said that Khuli Kachehri aimed to facilitate the general public in access to government offices and resolve their problems.

He expressed these views while presiding over a district review meeting here.

The meeting was attended by all the Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of all the districts and other concerned officials. Director Performance Management and Reforms Unit Capt. (R) Abdur Rehman presented a report on Khuli Kachehri to the participants of the meeting.

Captain (Rtd) Abdur Rehman informed the meeting that 175 Khuli Kachehris have been held at district level during the last two months out of which 85 were held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioners.

The participants were further informed that 21 Khuli Kachehri were held online, 4 for women, 3 for minority community and 2 exclusively for farmers.

On this occasion, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Shehzad Bangash said that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is making all out efforts to resolve the problems of the people at their doorsteps.

He strongly stressed that any kind of laxity or negligence in solving the problems of the people will not be tolerated.

He directed all the concerned officers to focus on resolving the problems of the people in the light of law and on merit providing satisfactory answers.

Referring to the regulatory inspections taking place across the province, the Director Performance Management and Reforms Unit Capt. (R) Abdur Rehman informed the participants that a total of 78,914 units were inspected in January and 75,050 units during last month.

During the inspection of businesses in last 2 months, fines of Rs. 28.8 million were imposed on the units who were found violating the law.

Similarly, FIRs were also registered against 2,668 units / businesses in January and February. Giving further details to the meeting, Director PMRU said that during the last two months, 348 persons have been sent to jail for violating the law, while 4,611 units / businesses have been sealed and warnings have been issued to 24,732 units.

The day-to-day operations under the Good Governance Strategy were also highlighted. Briefing the meeting, Director Performance Management and Reforms Unit Captain (Rtd) Abdur Rehman said that 5,110.6 kanal of land has been retrieved during the operation against encroachments in the last two months.

Action was taken against 130 illegal mining activities. 413 bus stands and terminals have also been improved throughout the province. 3,584 illegal speed breakers and 2,141 illegal billboards have been removed across the province, while 266 different sports events have also been organized by the district administration.