Khuli Kachehry Held To Resolve Masses Problems

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2022 | 04:10 PM

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :A Khuli Kachehry (Open court) was held here on Thursday at Service Delivery Center(SDC), to resolve revenue department-related problems of people at their doorstep.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Tariqullah, Deputy Director SDCs, Tehsildar Shafiullah and other officials of the relevant department were present.

A large number of people were present there to raise several issues pertaining to inherited land and property including land transfers, Fard, registry, domicile and accuracy of land documents etc.

The ADC directed the revenue officials to take immediate measures on resolution of problems which were highlighted during the forum.

He said the district administration was taking various measures to provide revenue related facilities to people and in that regard, land record computerization process had been introduced due to provide computerized copies of Fard to people.

He said this computerization of land records had also been ensured for transparent process and minimized land disputes.

