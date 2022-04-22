UrduPoint.com

'Khuli Kacheri' Becomes Regular Feature Of ICT Police

Published April 22, 2022

'Khuli kacheri' becomes regular feature of ICT police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Khuli kacheri" (open court) has become a regular feature of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police wherein Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas listened and resolved public as well as police officials' issues.

According to the police spokesman, the open court was also held on Friday wherein the IGP Islamabad marked the applications to the relevant police officers and directed them to resolve them on priority and within the given time frame.

He strictly directed all zonal officers to listen to public complaints and resolve them purely on merit.

"No laxity will be tolerated in this regard," he added.

The police chief emphasized that Islamabad police were committed to resolve the public grievances on priority and on merit. "We are public servants and to protect the life and property of the citizens is our foremost priority" the IGP maintained.

He further stated that a massive campaign against drug scourge and land grabbers was in full swing.

The IGP directed all the police officials to adopt courteous attitude with the complainants visiting police stations and accomplish their responsibilities in a professional manner.

