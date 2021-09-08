Khuli Katchehri held at Jehangira

District administration Nowshera Wednesday organized Khuli Katchehri (open forum) for resolving public complaints in tehsil Jehangira while inspections conducted in tehsil Pabbi to check out safety measures taken for prevention from dengue virus

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nowshera, Reza Ozgen, the team of district administration Jehangira held Khuli Katcheri for people of village Misri Banda.

Several problems pertaining to provision of clean drinking water, and cleanliness of the area were discussed.

The officers in Katchehri assured people for early resolution of all problems.

Meanwhile, the team of tehsil Pabbi led by Assistant Commissioner Sania Safi conducted inspection to different bazaars throughout Pabbi and checked various shops selling vehicle's tyres.

She urged residents to ensure flow of water that is accumulated in water-coolers, fridges, and roofs to prevent further spread of dengue in the area.

She further said that it was the responsibility of every citizen to ensure cleanliness in their areas to minimize the breeding chances of dengue mosquitoes.