PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration here on Thursday held an open forum (Khuli Katchehri) to address problems of people at their doorsteps.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaifullah Khan, the Assistant Commissioner Mattani Mohammad Shoaib held a Khuli Katchehri at Govt. High school, Koh Damaan, Mattani. He listened to the problems of people and issued directives for resolution of certain problems on the spot. However, the remaining complaints were forwarded to departments concerned for taking appropriate actions.

During the forum the people highlighted problems including gas and electricity load-shedding, sewerage, cleanliness and clean drinking water. They also demanded the tube-well should be solarized to get smooth water supply.

The people appreciated the efforts taken by the district administration and said holding of Khuli Katchehries in other parts of the district to facilitate masses at their doorstep.