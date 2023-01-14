UrduPoint.com

'Khuli Katchehri' Held For Addressing Public Complaints Regarding Revenue Deptt

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2023

'Khuli katchehri' held for addressing public complaints regarding Revenue Deptt

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration on Saturday held a 'khuli katchehri' (open court) in Paroa tehsil for resolving problems of people pertaining to the Revenue Department.

The 'Revenue Darbar' was presided over by Assistant Commissioner, Paroa, Karamat Ullah which was organized here in Lunda Sharif area of the tehsil, on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Qaiser Khan.

A number of people attended the Darbar, wherein they raised several issues pertaining to the Revenue Department, including land transfers, 'Fard', registry, domicile and accuracy of land documents etc.

The assistant commissioner listened to the problems and most of the issues were resolved on the spot.

In other cases highlighted during the forum, the revenue officials were directed to take immediate measures for their resolution.

The assistant commissioner said that the district administration was working on several fronts to extend relief to people by resolving their problems at the earliest and added that officials concerned had been mobilized to further improve service delivery.

He also directed the revenue staff to politely deal with people.

Later, Karamat Ullah also inspected different Patwar Khanas where he checked the land revenue record. He also directed the patwaris to take all possible measures for providing maximum facilities to the people.

