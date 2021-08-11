UrduPoint.com

Khuli Katcherhri Held To Address Minorities' Issues

Khuli Katcherhri held to address minorities' issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :On the eve of the Minorities Rights Day, the district administration of Khyber district on Wednesday held Khuli Katchehri to address various problems being faced by minorities at their door step.

The Khuli Katcherhri was held under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Mansoor Arshid at community hall Bara Tehsilwhich which was attend by MPA Wilson Wazir, Assistant Commissioner Bara Nek Muhammad Bangash, Additional Assistant Commissioner, Shah Wazir, officers of all relevant organizations and large number of people from Sikh and Christian community.

On the occasion, minorities representatives apprised about their various issues like delay in compensation amount to effected families under Citizen Compensation Losses Compensation Program, construction of Shamshan Ghat, financial assistance to families who lost their relatives during war against terrorism, maternity facilitation centers, marriage and other certificates, recruitment on job quota for minorities and other issues being faced by them.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that as per directives of the Khyber Pakthunkhwa government, the government's top priority was resolving issues of minorities and directed all concerned departments to take effective steps to facilities them.

On this occasion, a cake cutting ceremony was also held in connection with Independence Day and special prayers were offered for progress and prosperity of the country.

At the end, representatives of minorities thanked the district administration for holding Khuli Katchehri for listening and resolving their problems.

