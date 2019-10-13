UrduPoint.com
Khuli Katcheri Culture Getting Popularity, Providing Speedy Justice

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 10:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :As per the vision of the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and the instructions of the Inspector General of Police, Punjab Capt. (R) Arif Nawaz, Regional Police Officer, Capt. (R) Ehsan Tufail and City Police Officer Capt. (R) Muhammad Faisal Rana are continuously holding Khuli Katcheris and these Khuli Katcheris are providing speedy justice to the people.

In the Khuli Katcheris of the Regional Police Officer, Capt. (R) Ehsan Tufail, people participate from all the four districts of Rawalpindi Division, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal.

The people feel entire satisfaction when the Regional Police Officer issues on spot orders to resolve their complaints.

Likewise, City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Faisal Rana is also holding Khuli Katcheris regularly.

The social circles are of the view that the extraordinary understanding and working relationship between the two retired captains, Regional Police Officer and the City Police Officer, will extricate the people of Rawalpindi from the criminals.

