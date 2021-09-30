UrduPoint.com

Khuli Katcheri Held At Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 07:45 PM

Khuli katcheri held at Abbottabad

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Shahab Muhammad on Thursday held an open katcheri in Union Council Chamhad to resolve problems confronted by area people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Shahab Muhammad on Thursday held an open katcheri in Union Council Chamhad to resolve problems confronted by area people.

Addressing the Khuli Katcheri, Additional Deputy Commissioner said that the event has been planned to develop a liaison between locals and district administration and provide people a chance to inform authorities about their problems.

He said that holding of these events was also meant to develop confidence of people on government adding district administration would fully cooperate with people and prioritize resolution of their problems.

He also listened to the complaints of people and issued directives for their resolutions. He said that concerned departments are bound to follow the directives issued in Khuli Katcheri, adding that action would be taken if those directives were not followed.

