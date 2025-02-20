Open Menu

Khuli Katcheri Held For Minorities In DIKhan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 07:03 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dera Ismail Khan Sarah Rehman on Thursday held “Khuli Kachehri” (Open Court) for minorities to discuss and resolve the minorities issues at District Auditorium Hall

The initiative was taken under the public agenda of the provincial government and was attended by Assistant Commissioner Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi, DEO Rescue 1122 Engineer Faseehullah, District Health officer Dr. Farooq Gul Bettani, Tehsil Municipal Officer Mohammad Hanif Choghatta, officials and large number of people and elders of minorities were present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner directed the concerned authorities to resolve the problems on prompt basis.

The people appreciated the decision of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for holding open courts in the province for resolving public issues.

Speaking  on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman said the purpose of the open kachehri was to listen to the issues faced by the minority community and take immediate action for their resolution.

She said that the district administration is solving the problems of the minority community on a priority basis under the direction of the provincial government.

During the event, the district administration officials met directly with members of the minority community, listening to their concerns.

The participants highlighted their problems and needs and directives were issued to the officials concerned to resolve these issues immediately.

