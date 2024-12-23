Khuli Katcheri Held In Tehsil Shah Alam To Address Public Issues
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2024 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Peshawar district administration organized an Khuli Katcheri (open court)in Haryana Bala, Tehsil Shah Alam, under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram.
Assistant Commissioner Syed Arham Mukhtar and Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Ilyas, along with officials from various departments, revenue staff, local representatives, and community elders, attended the session.
Residents highlighted key issues, including excessive electricity load-shedding, low gas pressure, encroachments, and poor sanitation.
Complaints and written applications were submitted, and immediate actions were taken on several matters during the session.
Speaking at the event, the Assistant Commissioner emphasized that the purpose of the open court was to bridge the gap between the government and the public and to resolve issues at the community level. Officials were instructed to address complaints promptly and keep citizens informed about the progress.
The public appreciated the district administration's initiative to bring solutions to their doorstep.
