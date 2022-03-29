Khuli Katchery held at CPO Office

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Omar Saeed Malik on Tuesday held open court (Khuli Kutchery) here at CPO office to address public complaints

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Omar Saeed Malik on Tuesday held open court (Khuli Kutchery) here at CPO office to address public complaints.

The CPO also listened the complaints of the citizens and issued orders on phone to the police officers'' concerned.

According to a police spokesman, the CPO was holding 'Khuli Kutchery' on daily basis to provide relief to the citizens.

The police officers had also been warned of strict action on negligence and directed to address complaints of the citizens particularly marked by the CPO within shortest possible timeframe, he added.