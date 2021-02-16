Khuli katchery held for transgender community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :District Administration Buner Tuesday holds a khuli katchery in Tehsil Complex Gagra with an objective to address problems and issues faced by transgender community.

The khuli katchery was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Buner, Nasrullah Khan and Chairman District Development Advisory Committee, Syed Fakhar Jehan and officials of concerned departments.

The event was planned to provide transgender community chance to inform authorities about their problems.

Deputy Commissioner listened to the problems of transgender relating to registration in Ehsaas Program, getting Computerized National Identity Card, employment, social discrimination and Ramzan Package.

He also issued on the spot directives on complaints and directed prompt action for resolution.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman DDAC said that khuli katchery was aimed to inform authorities about problems of transgender. He also assured them cooperation in resolution of issues.