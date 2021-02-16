UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khuli Katchery Held For Transgender Community

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Khuli katchery held for transgender community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :District Administration Buner Tuesday holds a khuli katchery in Tehsil Complex Gagra with an objective to address problems and issues faced by transgender community.

The khuli katchery was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Buner, Nasrullah Khan and Chairman District Development Advisory Committee, Syed Fakhar Jehan and officials of concerned departments.

The event was planned to provide transgender community chance to inform authorities about their problems.

Deputy Commissioner listened to the problems of transgender relating to registration in Ehsaas Program, getting Computerized National Identity Card, employment, social discrimination and Ramzan Package.

He also issued on the spot directives on complaints and directed prompt action for resolution.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman DDAC said that khuli katchery was aimed to inform authorities about problems of transgender. He also assured them cooperation in resolution of issues.

Related Topics

Resolution Buner Event Employment

Recent Stories

Louvre Abu Dhabi to open exhibition in partnership ..

11 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Erbil Rocket Attack

28 minutes ago

Online sale of PSL tickets will start tomorrow

52 minutes ago

UAE, Niger discuss ties on sidelines of G5 Sahel S ..

56 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif’s passport will expire tonight

1 hour ago

Infinix Hot 10 Play with MediaTek Helio G35 is now ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.