Khuli katchery held to address problems of special persons

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :District Administration Kohat on Wednesday held a khuli katchery in Nishtar Special Education Centre to address the problems being confronted by disable and special persons.

The open katchery was also attended by Deputy Commissioner, Abd-ur-Rehman, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bashir Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner, Talha Zubair and representatives of Blind Persons Association and Deaf and Dumb Association.

Representatives of disabled informed the district administration about their problems and demanded of NADRA authorities to provide registration facilities to them at their homes.

They also demanded to double the quota of special persons and provide education scholarships to them.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner assured support to physically challenged persons and appointed Assistant Commissioner Kohat as a focal persons to resolve their problems relating to NADRA.

He said that recommendations to increase quota would be forwarded to concerned authorities and steps would be taken to impart them various vocational trainings adding central data of special persons would be compiled for their facilitation in future .