UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khuli Katchery Held To Address Problems Of Special Persons

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Khuli katchery held to address problems of special persons

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :District Administration Kohat on Wednesday held a khuli katchery in Nishtar Special Education Centre to address the problems being confronted by disable and special persons.

The open katchery was also attended by Deputy Commissioner, Abd-ur-Rehman, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bashir Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner, Talha Zubair and representatives of Blind Persons Association and Deaf and Dumb Association.

Representatives of disabled informed the district administration about their problems and demanded of NADRA authorities to provide registration facilities to them at their homes.

They also demanded to double the quota of special persons and provide education scholarships to them.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner assured support to physically challenged persons and appointed Assistant Commissioner Kohat as a focal persons to resolve their problems relating to NADRA.

He said that recommendations to increase quota would be forwarded to concerned authorities and steps would be taken to impart them various vocational trainings adding central data of special persons would be compiled for their facilitation in future .

Related Topics

Education Kohat

Recent Stories

Her Excellency Zobaida Jalal, Minister for Defence ..

53 seconds ago

Circular debt to increase despite a power tariff h ..

6 minutes ago

UVAS holds farewell ceremony on retirement of Dr S ..

8 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace signs agree ..

32 minutes ago

93,199 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

32 minutes ago

Wallet at Your Fingertips: HUAWEI Pay Launched in ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.