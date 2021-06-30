'Khuli Katchery' held to resolve public issues

(@FahadShabbir)

The district administration on Wednesday held 'Khuli Katchery' at Government College of Technology, Tehsil City Kohat road to address public grievances at their doorstep

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The district administration on Wednesday held 'Khuli Katchery' at Government College of Technology, Tehsil City Kohat road to address public grievances at their doorstep.

Deputy Commissioner, Khalid Mehmood, Additional Deputy Commissioner (relief) Muhammad Imran Khan, Assistant Commissioner Dr Ehtesham-ul-Haq, Additional Assistant Commissioner Adil Wasim, Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Jawad, Tehsildar Muhammad Taj and officers of subordinate departments, Revenue. Staff, public representatives and large number of people of area attended the 'Khuli Katchery'.

On this occasion, the people informed the district administration about their problems.

The people complained about long hours load shedding, low gas pressure , encroachment mafia on Kohat road due to which traffic jams were routine problem.

They requested the district administration to take up their issues with concerned departments.

They also demanded action against hoarders , price hike and bakers for selling low weight bread.

People complained about sanitation and cleanliness issues and demanded monitoring of utility stores for easy availability of food items.

On this occasion, they discussed personal issues with the Deputy Commissioner and handed over written applications for early addressal of their problems.

The district administration team resolved many issues of people on the spot and directed concerned officials to give time-frame to resolve other issues.

Deputy Commissioner said that purpose of holding Khuli Katchery was to bridge gap between the public and administration and to resolve their issues swiftly at their doorstep.