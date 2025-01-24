Khuli Kuchehri Brings Government Services To Doorstep In Abbottabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sana Ullah Khan Friday conducted an Khuli kachehri in Union Council Salehad, demonstrating a direct approach to resolving local community issues.
During the open Kuchehri, DC Sana Ullah Khan prioritized solving citizens' problems directly, engaging in detailed discussions on critical areas including health, sanitation, water supply, and land acquisition.
Assistant Commissioner Headquarters, District Health Officer Dr. Shahzad Iqbal, and TMO Abbottabad Shakeel Hayat, were present to address public queries and provide departmental cooperation.
The DC issued immediate instructions to relevant departments, ensuring prompt action on raised concerns.
Local residents warmly received the initiative, expressing appreciation for this accessible administrative approach and requesting more such direct engagement for timely problem resolution.
