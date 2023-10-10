Khuli Kutchery held

Additional Cantonment Executive Officer (ACEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Umair Mehboob here on Tuesday held 'Khuli Kutchery to address complaints of the Cantt residents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Additional Cantonment Executive Officer (ACEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Umair Mehboob here on Tuesday held 'Khuli Kutchery to address complaints of the Cantt residents.

A large number of citizens attended the 'Khuli Kutchery' while on the occasion, Assistant Secretary RCB Muhammad Riasat and the heads of different departments were present. The citizens raised their issues on this occasion.

The ACEO talking to the participants said that efforts were being made to resolve complaints of the residents without any discrimination and provide relief to the citizens.

During the 'Khuli Kutchery', the complaints regarding different branches, including sanitation, engineering, tax, water supply, enforcement and other branches were heard and the authorities concerned were directed to resolve the complaints within shortest possible time frame to provide relief to the people.

He directed the heads of all the branches to take solid steps to resolve complaints of the citizens.