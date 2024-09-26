Open Menu

Khuli Kutchery Held In Havelian

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Khuli Kutchery held in Havelian

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) A Khuli Kutchery was conducted at the TMA office in Havelian, following directives from Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi. The event attracted many local and surrounding community participants, who shared their concerns with the advisor.

As part of his mission to provide accessible justice, Ombudsman Qureshi has initiated Khuli Kutcheries across the Hazara Division to offer immediate, affordable, and free justice to residents of remote regions.

The session, organized by Rashid Ahmad, the Advisor In-Charge of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat's Regional Office in Abbottabad, included attendance from officials from various federal and provincial departments.

Community members raised complaints primarily concerning PESCO, NADRA, the Post Office, the Benazir Income Support Program, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, passports, and other provincial services. Local representatives specifically called for establishing NADRA and passport offices in Havelian.

Rashid Ahmad addressed several complaints on the spot by issuing directives to relevant departments, while others were formally acknowledged for further investigation, with notices sent to the concerned parties.

Khurshid Azam, President of the Hazara Trade Union, expressed gratitude to both Ombudsman Qureshi and Rashid Ahmad for their efforts in providing immediate justice in underdeveloped areas.

Local dignitaries also commended the initiative, emphasizing that it allows residents of remote areas to voice their grievances effectively. In his address, Rashid Ahmad emphasized the Ombudsman’s role as a public court, where complaints about federal mismanagement are addressed.

He reassured participants that complaints are resolved within 60 days, with no fees or legal representation required. He encouraged attendees to utilize this government service to alleviate public grievances and facilitate prompt justice. The event concluded with local dignitaries thanking Rashid Ahmad for his commitment and efforts.

