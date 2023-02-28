UrduPoint.com

'Khuli Kutchery' Held To Address Public Complaints

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2023 | 07:21 PM

'Khuli Kutchery' held to address public complaints

Additional Cantonment Executive Officer (ACEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Umair Mehboob here on Tuesday held the seventh 'Khuli Kutchery to address complaints of the Cantt residents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Additional Cantonment Executive Officer (ACEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Umair Mehboob here on Tuesday held the seventh 'Khuli Kutchery to address complaints of the Cantt residents.

A large number of citizens attended the 'Khuli Kutchery' Vice President RCB, Malik Munir, Deputy CEO Muhammad Tanveer, Secretary Board and Spokesperson RCB Muhammad Riasat, Superintendent Muhammad Murtasam, Chief Cantt Engineer Attiq ur Rehman, elected members besides the Heads of different departments were present.

Umair Mehboob talking to the participants said that efforts were being made to resolve the complaints of the residents without any discrimination.

During the 'Khuli Kutchery', the complaints regarding different branches, including sanitation, engineering, tax, water supply, enforcement and other branches were heard and the authorities concerned were directed to resolve the complaints within the shortest possible time frame to provide relief to the people.

The RCB spokesman said that the 'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held to provide relief to the residents and resolve their complaints on priority.

Related Topics

Water Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Drug trafficker convicted in Faisalabad

Drug trafficker convicted in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 US delegation calls on Caretaker Chief Minister Pu ..

US delegation calls on Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi

3 minutes ago
 France Spends Twice as Much on Ukrainian Refugees ..

France Spends Twice as Much on Ukrainian Refugees as on Other Migrants - Authori ..

4 minutes ago
 Efforts for creating hygiene awareness among women ..

Efforts for creating hygiene awareness among women yielding positive results: Dr ..

4 minutes ago
 Germany's Rheinmetall Starts Supplying Automated R ..

Germany's Rheinmetall Starts Supplying Automated Reconnaissance Systems to Ukrai ..

4 minutes ago
 Toshakhana case: Islamabad court issues non-bailab ..

Toshakhana case: Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrants against Imr ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.