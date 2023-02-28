'Khuli Kutchery' held to address public complaints

Additional Cantonment Executive Officer (ACEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Umair Mehboob here on Tuesday held the seventh 'Khuli Kutchery to address complaints of the Cantt residents

A large number of citizens attended the 'Khuli Kutchery' Vice President RCB, Malik Munir, Deputy CEO Muhammad Tanveer, Secretary Board and Spokesperson RCB Muhammad Riasat, Superintendent Muhammad Murtasam, Chief Cantt Engineer Attiq ur Rehman, elected members besides the Heads of different departments were present.

Umair Mehboob talking to the participants said that efforts were being made to resolve the complaints of the residents without any discrimination.

During the 'Khuli Kutchery', the complaints regarding different branches, including sanitation, engineering, tax, water supply, enforcement and other branches were heard and the authorities concerned were directed to resolve the complaints within the shortest possible time frame to provide relief to the people.

The RCB spokesman said that the 'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held to provide relief to the residents and resolve their complaints on priority.