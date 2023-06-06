UrduPoint.com

'Khuli Kutchery' Held To Address Public Complaints

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2023 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Cantonment Executive Officer, Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Muhammad Tanveer here on Tuesday held 'Khuli Kutchery to address complaints of the Cantt residents.

A large number of citizens attended the 'Khuli Kutchery' while on the occasion, Vice President RCB Malik Munir Ahmed, elected members, Assistant Secretary Muhammad Riasat and the Heads of different departments were present.

Muhammad Tanveer talking to the participants said that efforts were being made to resolve the complaints of the residents without any discrimination and provide relief to the citizens.

During the 'Khuli Kutchery', the complaints regarding different branches, including sanitation, engineering, tax, water supply, enforcement and other branches were heard and the authorities concerned were directed to resolve the complaints within shortest possible time frame to provide relief to the people.

The RCB spokesman said that the 'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held to provide relief to the residents and resolve their complaints on priority.

