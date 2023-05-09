UrduPoint.com

'Khuli Kutchery' Held To Resolve Residents' Problems

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2023 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Additional Cantonment Executive Officer, Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Umair Mehboob on Tuesday held 'Khuli Kutchery to resolve complaints of the Cantt residents.

A large number of citizens attended the 'Khuli Kutchery' including the Heads of different departments were present. The citizens raised their issues on this occasion.

Umair Mehboob while talking to the participants said that efforts were being made to resolve complaints of the residents without any discrimination and provide relief to the citizens.

During the 'Khuli Kutchery', the complaints regarding sanitation, engineering, tax, water supply, enforcement and other branches were heard and the authorities concerned were directed to resolve the complaints within the shortest possibletime frame to provide relief to the people.

