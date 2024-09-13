Open Menu

Khuli Kutchery Held Under Federal Ombudsman’s Instructions: Immediate Steps Taken For Public Issue Resolution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Khuli Kutchery held under Federal Ombudsman’s instructions: immediate steps taken for public issue resolution

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Following the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, a Khuli Kutchery was conducted at Government High school Nagri Balaon Friday to address the grievances of people of remote areas.

During the session, a significant number of complaints were filed regarding issues with various federal and provincial departments, including PESCO, NADRA, the Post Office, the Benazir Income Support Program, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, the Passport Office, and the Revenue Department.

Advisor In-Charge Rashid Ahmad took immediate action by issuing orders to address several complaints on the spot. Additionally, formal hearings were scheduled for other issues, and notices were dispatched to the relevant departments.

This initiative was part of a broader policy by Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi to ensure prompt and free access to justice for the public directly at their locations.

Chairman Union Council Nagri Bala Sardar Asif Gul expressed his appreciation for the Federal Ombudsman and Advisor In-Charge Rashid Ahmad, highlighting the initiative as a significant advancement for public service.

He emphasized that these sessions facilitate immediate justice for the residents. Local dignitaries, including Gul Khitab, Sardar Saleem, Malik Nazir, Benjamin, and Waheed Gul, also commended the effort, recognizing it as a substantial benefit for the community.

Addressing the occasion, the Advisor In-Charge described the Federal Ombudsman’s office as a public tribunal dedicated to resolving complaints against federal institution mismanagement.

He assured that decisions on complaints are rendered within 60 days without any fees or requirement for legal representation.

