Khuli Kutchery to be held in Lora on Aug 21

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Following the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ajaz Ahmed Qureshi, a Khuli Kutchery will be held in Tehsil Hall Lora on August 21.

Advisor Abdul Ghaffoor Baig, Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Abbottabad will preside over the Kutchery to listen to the complaints.

In line with Ajaz Ahmed Qureshi's instructions, these Khuli Kutcheries aim to provide immediate and cost-free justice to residents of remote areas. These sessions will be held at the district and tehsil levels to cater to the grievances of individuals residing in far-flung regions.

Federal Ombudsman Secretary Regional Office Abbottabad Advisor Abdul Ghaffoor Baig, along with Deputy Advisor Khalid Saeed, will inaugurate the Khuli Kutchery in Tehsil Hall Lora on Monday at 10:30 AM. The Khuli Kutchery will address complaints related to federal departments in Lora.

Abdul Ghaffoor Baig has informed the people of Tehsil Lora and its adjacent areas that they can present their complaints at this Khuli Kutchery.

All federal institutions, including WAPDA, Sui Gas, NADRA, Post Office, National Highways Authority, Bait-ul-Mal, Passport, Telephone Industries, and others, will be represented at these sessions. If anyone has any grievances related to any federal department other than these, they can also present their complaints at this open court.

Abdul Ghaffoor Baig further explained that the resolution of these complaints will be expedited within 60 days. There will be no fee involved for complainants, and the need for a lawyer is not necessary.

He appealed to concerned individuals to take advantage of this government facility, aiming to alleviate the public's troubles and ensure swift resolution.