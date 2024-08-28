Open Menu

Khuli Kuthcery Held In Kolai Palis To Address Local Issues

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2024 | 05:50 PM

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kolai Palis Ishtiaq Ahmed Wednesday chaired a Khuli Kuthcery at the Basic Health Center (BHU) Battira as part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s public agenda program.

During the Khuli Kuthcery, participants raised critical health-related issues, including the lack of a lady doctor and lady health worker, water shortages at the hospital, and electricity supply problems. Deputy Commissioner Ishtiaq Ahmed addressed these concerns with urgency and promised that all health-related issues would be resolved promptly and given priority.

Residents also highlighted other local issues including poor road conditions and water scarcity.

The Deputy Commissioner issued immediate directives to tackle these problems. In his remarks, Deputy Commissioner Ishtiaq Ahmed stressed that resolving public concerns is a foremost priority for the district administration.

He affirmed that open courts will be held regularly to ensure ongoing engagement with the community. Highlighting Chief Minister Gandapur’s instructions to deliver services directly to citizens, he assured that the district administration is dedicated to utilizing all available resources to meet these needs.

