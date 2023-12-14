Open Menu

Khuli Kuthchery Held In Union Council Boi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal on Thursday held a Khuli Kuthchery in Union Council Boi, aimed to directly address the issues faced by people living in remote areas

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal on Thursday held a Khuli Kuthchery in Union Council Boi, aimed to directly address the issues faced by people living in remote areas.

He underlines the commitment of the district administration to prioritize problem resolution for these communities.

He emphasized that the administration's dedication to resolving problems in remote areas is unwavering, marking it as a top priority. It was announced that regular Khuli Kuthcheries will be organized to systematically address the challenges faced by residents.

Many locals who participated in Khuli Kuthchery presented their grievances for resolution on which DC Khalid Iqbal affirmed that every possible step is being taken by the district.

The session witnessed directives issued on the spot to relevant departments, ensuring swift actions were taken to address the highlighted problems. Issues ranging from the health sector, education, public health, roads, revenue, agriculture, and livestock to hydropower projects affecting the local population were brought to the forefront.

Deputy District Health Officer Dr. Shahzad Iqbal, SSP Nazeer Khan, Excise and Taxation Officer, District Director Agriculture, Assistant Education Officer Female, Assistant Director Local Government Haroon Tanoli, and representatives from WAPDA were among the officials present in the Khuli Kuthchery.

