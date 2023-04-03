Khunjerab Pass officially resumes passenger crossing by Monday: Mao Ning

The Khunjerab Pass, a seasonal trade route between Pakistan and China, has officially resumed passenger crossing today after almost three years of closure, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning said on Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) : The Khunjerab Pass, a seasonal trade route between Pakistan and China, has officially resumed passenger crossing today after almost three years of closure, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning said on Monday.

"The Khunjerab pass is a seasonal pass, which is open from April 1 to November 30 every year. On April 03, this year, the pass officially resumed passenger crossings," she said during her regular briefing in response to a question asked by APP correspondent.

"The spokesperson said that during Covid-19 pandemic, the port implemented the policy about the passing of goods only. April 1, 2022 the pass has been reopened for the passing of goods and on April 3, this year the pass officially resumed passenger crossings, she added.

Mao Ning emphasized that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners and had been working closely in various fields, including port customs clearance for a long time.

She said that because of the friendship between the two countries, China temporarily opened port many times during the lockdown period to ensure the passing of Pakistani personnel and emergency supplies.

"We are willing to work with Pakistan to resume the opening up of the pass, expedite its clearance and further serve the personnel exchange and trade and economic cooperation between the two countries," she added.

While expressing his pleasure over the reopening of the pass, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that it would help increase the trade between Pakistan and China.

He said that the reopening of pass had removed a hurdle that would expedite the work on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and added that restoration of the trade route between the two countries, after three years, was a matter of huge rejoicing.

In a statement, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and chief organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulated the leadership of China and Pakistan on the restoration of Sino-Pak trade after three-year pause.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque said in a tweet that the resumption of operations via Khunjerab Pass would serve to further bolster Pak-China trade and people to people linkage.

The two side are now working to keep the border crossing open all year round, he added.

The Khunjerab Pass that connects Gilgit-Baltistan with China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous region was closed in the year 2020 after spread of Covid-19 outbreak.

As result of cold weather and lack of oxygen in the high altitude, the pass generally opens from April 1 to November 30 every year, and remains closed from December 1 to March 31 of the following year.

�