Khunjerab Pass Operationalized For Trade Round The Year

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Khunjerab Pass operationalized for trade round the year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Khunjerab Pass has been made operational for round the year trade among Pakistan, China, and the Central Asian states. This significant milestone has been achieved for the first time after 77 years of independence.

Khunjerab Pass serves as an important trade route, linking Gilgit-Baltistan with China. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project aims at enhancing trade links among Pakistan, China, and Central Asian states. Goods such as machinery, textiles, electronics, and food items are transported through the Khunjerab Pass, which is crucial for the economic development of neighboring countries.

In recent years, Pakistan has also used this route to deliver industrial and agricultural products to the Central Asian states, especially Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan.

The opening of the Khunjerab Pass round the year will further strengthen economic ties between China, Pakistan, and other regional countries which will also help promote regional trade.

Historically, the Pass was open only from April to November, with trade across the border halting for five months each year due to heavy snowfall and harsh winter conditions. To resolve this issue durably, the leadership of Pakistan and China agreed at the third Belt and Road Forum in 2023 to take steps to keep the Khunjerab Pass open round the year.

The joint communiqué expressed the commitment of both countries to take all necessary measures for infrastructure development and ensuring uninterrupted trade.

In this context, the National Logistics Corporation (NLC) has taken comprehensive measures at the Sost Dry Port for cross-border trade, including the installation of a central heating system and other facilities for officials and the trading community.

These facilities aim to ensure smooth and continuous trade activities throughout the year. Furthermore, extensive planning has been made to promote imports and exports and facilitate large-scale transit from Pakistan.

