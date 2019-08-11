Khunjerab Pass remain close during Eidul Azha

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) ::As per notification issued by FIA immigration Check Post Sost that the Pak-China border 'Khunjerab Pass' would remain close from August 12 to 15, Due to official holiday announced by Government of Pakistan on account of Eidul Azha, the Khunjrab border would remain close from August 12 to 15, 2019.

The border would re-open as usual on Friday August 16, 2019, a notification concluded.