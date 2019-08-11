UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khunjerab Pass Remain Close During Eidul Azha

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 07:40 PM

Khunjerab Pass remain close during Eidul Azha

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) ::As per notification issued by FIA immigration Check Post Sost that the Pak-China border 'Khunjerab Pass' would remain close from August 12 to 15, Due to official holiday announced by Government of Pakistan on account of Eidul Azha, the Khunjrab border would remain close from August 12 to 15, 2019.

The border would re-open as usual on Friday August 16, 2019, a notification concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Federal Investigation Agency August Border 2019 Post From Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid receives greetings from heads of ..

46 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed offers Eid Al Adha prayer, receiv ..

1 hour ago

Germany plans to ban plastic bags

3 hours ago

UAE Rulers congratulate President of Chad on Indep ..

3 hours ago

Strong earthquake hits north Philippines

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed exchange Ei ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.