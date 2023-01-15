Khunjerab Pass to remain open on 17, 18 Jan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :The Pakistan-China border point Khunjerab Pass will remain temporarily open on January 17-18, 30 and February 10, 2023.

According to the press release issued by the Information Department GB on Sunday, the decision was made for the transportation of heavy machinery for the construction of the Diamar Bhasha Dam through the Khunjarab border on January 17-18.

The border will also remain open from January 30-February 10, 2023 for the transportation of stranded trade goods in China, it said.