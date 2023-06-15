Khuram Dastagir inspects rehabilitation work of circuit transmission line

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khuram Dastagir Khan Thursday inspected the rehabilitation work of eight towers of the 132 KV double circuit transmission line at Jhampir of Thatta district.

According to official sources, eight towers of the transmission line leading to Jhampir-II Grid Station right from Indus Liberty-I and Liberty-II Wind Power Plants of Jhampir Wind Cluster were fallen down yesterday as a result of a head dust storm.

Talking to media persons, the minister informed that the transmission line received damages as a result of the effects of tropical cyclone 'Biparjoy', however, he said that technical teams of National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) had been engaged in the rehabilitation of towers with fast pace and the work would be completed within next three days.

He informed that though the tripping of the transmission line had affected the power transmission of 60 megawatts from Jhampir Wind Power Cluster, however, transmission of 134 megawatts energy was still being transmitted from the said wind power cluster and Jhampir Grid Station is functioning accordingly.

The Managing Director (MD) of NTDC Engineer Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan while briefing the minister informed that work on towers rehabilitation was being carried out on a war footing basis and the damaged transmission line would start functioning within the next 72 hours.