Khurram asks political parties to prepare for elections in KP, Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Wednesday asked all the political parties to prepare for elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, "which", he said, "will be held in April." Talking to a private television channel, he said the elections in the Center and the other two provinces would be held in October.

"Both KP and Punjab assemblies have been dissolved. The election commission should make arrangements for transparent elections in the two provinces", the minister said.

Commenting on Imran Khan's politics, he said flawed policies of the previous government had significantly damaged the country's economy and strained its foreign relations.

The minister said that coalition government was striving to boost the national economy, and normalize Pakistan's ties with other countries.