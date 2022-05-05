Khurram blasts PTI leadership for high inflation, weak economy

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Thursday said Imran Khan's government was responsible for creating high inflation and damaging economy of the country.

Expressing his views on television channels after the press conference of Hamad Azhar, he said that previous government of PTI has left massive current account deficit.

He said that last regime of PTI had closed many power plants due to weak policies.

Commenting on energy crisis, he said Imran's government could not make progress in the energy sector. Appreciating the policies of Shehbaz Sharif, he said the PML-N last government had provided record electricity to this country.