Khurram condoles death of Begum Najma Hameed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Energy, Engr. Khurram Dastagir, on Tuesday, visited the residence of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior parliamentarian late Begum Najma Hameed and expressed his condolence to the sons of the deceased and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The Minister stayed with the bereaved family for some time and offered fateha for the departed soul. Khurram prayed to Allah Almighty to shower His infinite blessings upon the departed soul and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this immense loss with fortitude.

The Energy Minister paid tribute to Begum Najma Hameed for her services and said that the political, democratic and public services of Najma Hameed would not be forgotten.