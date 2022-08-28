Khurram Dastagir assures HCCI for resolving power supply issues

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Sunday held meeting with the delegation of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (HCCI) here in camp office at HESCO Conference Hall and assured to solve the problems being faced by the businessmen and industrialists.

The Federal Minister heard the demands of the HCCI delegation and assured them to solve the issues in the light of their suggestions.

Khurram Dastagir directed the CEO HESCO Noor Ahmed Soomro and other officers concerned that all problems of the business community must be resolved on priority basis as a business friendly environment is needed to boost the economy of the country which has been badly affected due to previous regime's wrong policies.

HCCI President Adeel Siddiqui informed the Federal Minister that the businessmen and industrialists of Hyderabad were paying millions of rupees to HESCO in lieu of electricity bills but they were not getting power supply as per the requirement.

Despite being the largest tax paying community, no representation has been given to the business community in HESCO board, he complained and submitted his written nomination for the HESCO board.

MNA Kheal Das Kohistani, HESCO chief Noor Ahmed Soomro, Chief Commercial Officer and other officers were also present on the occasion.