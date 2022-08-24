UrduPoint.com

Khurram Dastagir For Enhancing HESCO's Recoveries To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Khurram Dastagir for enhancing HESCO's recoveries to ensure uninterrupted power supply

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Wednesday directed the HESCO authorities to increase recoveries so that uninterrupted power supply could be ensured to the consumers.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting of officers during his maiden visit to the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company's (HESCO) headquarters.

The efforts will be made to meet the shortage of staff in HESCO, the minister said and stressed that the performance of the existing staff should be further improved.

Khurram Dastgir directed the HESCO officials to resolve the complaints of electricity consumers immediately, adding that new electricity connections should also be given to the people on urgent basis.

HESCO Chief Executive Officer Noor Ahmad Soomro, while briefing the Federal Minister, informed that during the recent rains, uninterrupted power supply to consumers had been ensured which also helped in drainage of rain water from residential areas.

Despite the lack of staff in the company a record recovery of Rs. one billion has been made, Soomro said and complained that the police was not cooperating with the company for registration of cases against power thieves.

HESCO chief said in the briefing that the company currently has 40356 transformers but due to recent rains, the grid stations have been flooded, causing problems in power transmission.

Soomro further said that Digital One Window Customer Centers are being set up to resolve customer complaints, while currently two such centers are operational.

Amjad Hafeez, Salman Qaiser, Muslim League (N) leader Syed Shah Mohammad Shah and other officers were also present in the meeting.

Earlier, CEO Noor Ahmed Soomro and other senior officers received the federal minister in arrival at HESCO headquarters.

