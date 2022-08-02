UrduPoint.com

Khurram Dastagir Khan Blasts PTI Leadership For Concealing Foreign Fund Accounts

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2022 | 10:14 PM

Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Tuesday criticized the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for concealing foreign fund accounts from public and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Tuesday criticized the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for concealing foreign fund accounts from public and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Imran Khan is not "Sadiq and Ameen" after the declaration of ECP, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said that Imran Khan has found guilty in foreign funding case.

In reply to a question about action of the government against criminal act committed by PTI, he said, PTI had been involved in attacking state television and ransacking public property during protest demonstration.

Imran Khan, he said intentionally did criminal act. The government would take action against foreign funding case after consultation with legal experts.

