Khurram Dastagir Khan urges PTI to avoid violating laws for political purpose

(@FahadShabbir)

Member National Assembly (MNA), Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Wednesday urged the workers and leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to avoid violating laws for political purpose

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA), Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Wednesday urged the workers and leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to avoid violating laws for political purpose.

Talking to a private television channel, he said national institutions should not be maligned for political point scoring and regretted that a systematic campaign was underway in that regard.

He claimed PTI leader Imran Khan was blaming the foreign powers for toppling his government, which in fact was removed through a democratic process.

He expressed the hope that the Pakistan Muslim League-N government under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif would put the country on path of speedy progress.