Khurram Dastgir Challenges Gandapur To Replicate Punjab's Development Success

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2024 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) A senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khurram Dastgir Thursday challenged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to shift focus from criticizing and prioritize development in his province, drawing inspiration from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's progress.

In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, Dastgir highlighted the stark contrast between the leadership styles of the two provinces, praising Maryam Nawaz Sharif's historic public welfare initiatives and significant strides in Punjab.

By prioritizing development and learning from Punjab's successes, Gandapur can improve the lives of citizens and drive economic growth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he mentioned.

Dastgir criticized Ali Amin Gandapur' s politics, specifically his tenure as Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding, Gandapur' s is just only focused on personal goals, rather than the well-being of his people.

As a leader, it is essential to prioritize the needs of the people, particularly in areas like education, healthcare, and infrastructure, he added.

In contrast, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's initiatives demonstrate a commitment to progress and development, he mentioned.

Her focus on education, skills development and infrastructure projects sets a positive example for other leaders to follow, he appreciated.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been accused of hindering the country's progress, particularly during Mian Nawaz Sharif's tenure when he was tackling critical issues like load shedding, Karachi target killings, terrorism and inflation.

In 2013, PTI Chairman Imran Khan initiated protests and blamed the government, allegedly disrupting their efforts, he said.

Responding to a query, he said that the current government , led by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) has been working to control inflation and implement constitutional amendments for speedy justice. However, the opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been employing tactics that critics say are destabilizing the country, he concluded.

