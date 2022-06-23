UrduPoint.com

Khurram Dastgir Committed To Resolve K-electric's Issues At Earliest

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2022 | 09:51 PM

Khurram Dastgir committed to resolve K-electric's issues at earliest

The Saudi and Kuwaiti investors of K-electric called on Federal Minister for Power Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Thursday to discuss financial and contractual issues of K-electric

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The Saudi and Kuwaiti investors of K-electric called on Federal Minister for Power Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Thursday to discuss financial and contractual issues of K-electric.

The minister assured his full support and apprised the investors that it was his priority to put K-electric on firm foundations for years to come, said a news release.

He said the present government was focused on long term policy making for the betterment of country rather than myopic decision making.

The investors expressed high hopes for K-electric and said it would show improvement and become a model for other distribution companies in the country.

The minister called for modernization and digitization of K-electric.

He stressed that K-electric needed to focus on customer facilitation and service delivery.

Chairman Aljomaih group Sheikh Mohammad Abdulaziz Hamad Al Jomiah, CEO National Industries Group of Kuwait, Riyadh Edrees and CEO K-electric Monis Alvi were present during the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan

