Khurram Dastgir failed to provide record of two-kanal state land: Shehbaz Gill

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shehbaz Gill Thursday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Khurram Dastgir had not provided the record of two-kanal state land where his petrol pump had been working.

Talking to the media, he said he waited for any response from Khurram Dastigir for days, as he neither provided any reply to his press conference nor took him (Gill) to the court, as he had challenged in a tv programme to take him (Shehbaz Gill) to the court.

He said that Khurram Dastigir and his family had been working as land mafia in Gujranwala, adding that Khan Plaza owned by the family had partly been constructed on the state land. He said the land record of the plaza had been sent to the Punjab Forensic Lab to ascertain the facts.

He added that the Dastigir Family and its aides had illegally occupied 50 shops built on the Ranjit Singh Haveli in Gujranwala.

He added that 30-marla land of Gulistan Cinema had been retrieved and the land mafia would be busted at every cost.

To a question, he said that absconding Nawaz Sharif attempted to pursue an anti-state narrative, adding that if Maryam Nawaz should be given relief on the basis of her being a woman, then all female prisoners should also be provided relief.

He said all provinces and departments had representation in the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), and after the court decision, every political party was bound to implement the SOPs regarding COVID-19. He urged masses to maintain social distancing and wear masks to save themselves from coronavirus and strictly implement the SOPs given by the government.