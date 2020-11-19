UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khurram Dastgir Failed To Provide Record Of Two-kanal State Land: Shehbaz Gill

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

Khurram Dastgir failed to provide record of two-kanal state land: Shehbaz Gill

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shehbaz Gill Thursday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Khurram Dastgir had not provided the record of two-kanal state land where his petrol pump had been working.

Talking to the media, he said he waited for any response from Khurram Dastigir for days, as he neither provided any reply to his press conference nor took him (Gill) to the court, as he had challenged in a tv programme to take him (Shehbaz Gill) to the court.

He said that Khurram Dastigir and his family had been working as land mafia in Gujranwala, adding that Khan Plaza owned by the family had partly been constructed on the state land. He said the land record of the plaza had been sent to the Punjab Forensic Lab to ascertain the facts.

He added that the Dastigir Family and its aides had illegally occupied 50 shops built on the Ranjit Singh Haveli in Gujranwala.

He added that 30-marla land of Gulistan Cinema had been retrieved and the land mafia would be busted at every cost.

To a question, he said that absconding Nawaz Sharif attempted to pursue an anti-state narrative, adding that if Maryam Nawaz should be given relief on the basis of her being a woman, then all female prisoners should also be provided relief.

He said all provinces and departments had representation in the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), and after the court decision, every political party was bound to implement the SOPs regarding COVID-19. He urged masses to maintain social distancing and wear masks to save themselves from coronavirus and strictly implement the SOPs given by the government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Petrol Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Gujranwala Gulistan Khurram Dastgir Khan Women Muslim Family Media TV All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Expo Al Dhaid preparations in full swing to host 2 ..

5 minutes ago

KIKLABB, NY Koen Group announce partnership to att ..

1 hour ago

Over 700 drivers in Abu Dhabi benefit from traffic ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah, Belgrade explore collaboration in educati ..

1 hour ago

Aslam Iqbal inaugurates ‘Skills Punjab Job Porta ..

1 hour ago

Expo 2020 Dubai spotlights solutions to build more ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.