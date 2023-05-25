Khurram Dastgir inaugurates 220 km long 500 kV Thar-Matiari transmission line

Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan inaugurated 220 km long 500 kV Thar-Matiari transmission line, completed by the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC). Through this transmission line, 1980 MW electricity generated from Thar coal has been added to the national grid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan inaugurated 220 km long 500 kV Thar-Matiari transmission line, completed by the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC). Through this transmission line, 1980 MW electricity generated from Thar coal has been added to the national grid.

Inauguration ceremony of Thar-Matiari transmission line was held at Matiari, according to NTDC spokesman here.

Addressing the ceremony, Federal Minister, Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan said that as per instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, NTDC worked hard and completed the Thar-Matiari transmission line in record time. More than 50% of the remaining work was completed in shortest time. The project cost is around PKR 20 billion and it was completed through NTDC's own resources. PKR 21 billion were allocated for the project and NTDC saved one billion rupees, for this, Managing Director NTDC and companies who worked on the project deserve praise, he added.

Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took personal interest in this project and directed NTDC to complete it in the shortest possible time. The Minister said that this project was to be completed four years ago but during the previous Government, work on this project was halted. He said that it is the most important project in terms of future energy needs in Pakistan, officials of Power Division, MD NTDC and his team achieved the impossible by completing the work in record time. On the instructions of the Prime Minister, the production of electricity from Thar Coal has been increased by 1980 MW this year, which has been added to the National Grid through this transmission line, he added.

The Federal Minister said that these projects are very important given the use of local coal, which is generating cheap electricity. He said that NTDC, by using indigenous capacity of Pakistan, has awarded projects worth Rs 10 billion to local companies. Conductor, transformers and other material is being produced locally.

While expressing his views regarding theft of transmission line material, Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan said that NTDC, with the cooperation of DIG Hyderabad Police and other security agencies, has stopped the theft of material. "For the first time, serious work has been done in this regard for which I appreciate the efforts of MD NTDC and DIG Hyderabad Police," he added.

Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan congratulated Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan and the entire team on timely completion of important projects by NTDC. He said that with the completion of transmission line projects, NTDC has proved that 'we can move forward in the most difficult of times'. Through these projects, a new era of development will be started, it will bring prosperity for the locals and boost industrialization in the region, he added.

On this occasion, Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan said, "It was a challenge but with hard work, we did it." While briefing the Federal Minister about the project, he said that 54 member crew with 3000 labour worked hard for completion of this transmission line. Managing Director NTDC thanked HESCO, Fast Cables, NESPAK and the contractors for their support in completion of this project.

Senior NTDC officers, representatives of HESCO and local political leaders were present on the occasion.